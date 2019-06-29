Trump says US continues to pursue one-China policy

Taipei 101 Tower, a landmark in Taipei, Taiwan, is seen in this photo. [Photo/VCG]

OSAKA - US President Donald Trump said here Saturday that the United States continues to pursue the one-China policy.

Trump made the remarks when meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of a summit of the Group of 20 major economies in the Japanese city of Osaka.

In their meeting, Xi expounded on the principles and position of the Chinese government on the Taiwan question.

Trump said he takes seriously China's concern on the Taiwan question.