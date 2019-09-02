Global EditionASIA 中文双语Français
Boxing
Home / Sports / Boxing

Zhang: Historic triumph my birthday gift to China

China Daily | Updated: 2019-09-02 08:45
Zhang Weili of China celebrates her victory over Jessica Andrade of Brazil in their UFC strawweight championship bout at Shenzhen Universiade Sports Center on Saturday in Shenzhen, Guangdong province. [Photo/VCG]

UFC's first Chinese world champion dedicates victory to nation's upcoming 70th anniversary

Patriotic Zhang Weili dedicated her historic Ultimate Fighting Championship victory in Shenzhen on Saturday to the 70th anniversary of the People's Republic of China.

The 30-year-old fighter from Hebei province produced a huge upset to knock out Brazilian Jessica Andrade and become China's first UFC world champion.

Zhang entered the strawweight bout as a big underdog to Andrade, who is tied with compatriot Amanda Nunes for the most UFC wins (11) by a woman.

However, after a flurry of devastating knee kicks, elbows and punches, Andrade was floored in the 42nd second of the first round and the challenger was declared winner by TKO.

"Last year in Beijing I vowed to become the first Chinese champion, and I did it!" said an elated Zhang.

"As a Chinese person, I feel so proud. Today, I want to dedicate this victory to the 70th anniversary of the motherland," she added, referring to the approaching Oct 1 celebrations.

UFC boss Dana White declared Zhang "the most vicious woman on the planet right now" and revealed he is already planning the new champ's next fight in the United States.

White told Xinhua he had received calls from agents and marketing companies in the US keen to represent Zhang.

The Chinese champ, however, was not entirely enthusiastic about the idea initially.

"I would like to get on pay-perview for the next fight but I would also like the pay-per-view event to take place in China," Zhang said, before adding: "If Dana wants me to fight in the US, that's fine."

1 2 Next   >>|
1/2 Next
Photos
Highlights of fourth round matches at 2019 US Open
Defending champion US pockets opening win at FIBA Basketball World Cup
Juventus beat Napoli 4-3 in stoppage time
China beat Cote d'Ivoire 70-55 in FIBA World Cup 1st round
Over 150 Indians donate blood in Shanghai
'Extremely dangerous' Hurricane Dorian worries Florida

Most Popular

Highlights

116th seed Townsend stuns world No 4 Halep at US Open
Defenders Van Dijk, Bronze win UEFA's player of year awards
'Troubled' Sun slams detractors' allegations
What's Hot
Nowitzki takes trip down memory lane

Special

Winter sports in China
NHL plays in China
Top
BACK TO THE TOP
English
中文
Copyright 1995 - . All rights reserved. The content (including but not limited to text, photo, multimedia information, etc) published in this site belongs to China Daily Information Co (CDIC). Without written authorization from CDIC, such content shall not be republished or used in any form. Note: Browsers with 1024*768 or higher resolution are suggested for this site.
License for publishing multimedia online 0108263

Registration Number: 130349
About China Daily
Advertise on Site
Contact Us
Job Offer
Expat Employment
FOLLOW US