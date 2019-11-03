Global EditionASIA 中文双语Français
Track and field
Kenya's Kisorio renews course record at Beijing Marathon

Xinhua | Updated: 2019-11-03 15:08
Kenyan runner Mathew Kipkoech Kisorio finishes first at Beijing Marathon champion on Sunday. [Photo/Xinhua]

BEIJING - Kenyan runner Mathew Kipkoech Kisorio clocked two hours, seven minutes and six seconds to break the men's course record at the 2019 Beijing Marathon here on Sunday.

In a cool and comfortable weather, the 30-year-old Kisorio led alone in the last 10 kilometers of the 42.195km race and cut 10 seconds off the 2:07:16 course record that was set in 2013.

Solomon Kirwa Yego of Kenya finished second in 2:09:45, followed by fellow Kenyan Emmanuel Rutto Naibei, who clocked 2:10:15.

"It's good weather," said the winner. "I'm happy to win and break the course record. I hope I will come here again and achieve better results."

Ethiopia's Sutume Asefa Kebede grabbed the women's title in 2:23:31. Local runner Li Zhixuan finished second in 2:29:06 while Mulu Seboka Seyfu of Ethiopia was third in 2:29:09.

Li was happy with her second-place finish. "It is my second Beijing Marathon. I didn't expect to finish second as my time was not good. I am not in my best shape," she said.

"I will work hard in the winter training spell to prepare for the 2020 Olympic Games," added the 25-year-old.

Around 30,000 runners from home and abroad took part in this year's Beijing Marathon, which was launched in 1981.

