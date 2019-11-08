Global EditionASIA 中文双语Français
Xinjiang rally past Zhejiang in OT, Qingdao beat winless Fujian

Xinhua | Updated: 2019-11-08 09:32
Xiralijan hit eight 3-pointer to lead Xinjiang Flying Tigers to rally from 18 points deficit to beat Zhejiang Lions as Qingdao Eagles defeated winless Fujian Sturgeons in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league on Thursday.

Xiralijan finished 8-out-of-16 from behind the arc to score a team-high 24 points and seven assists. Abudushalamu Abudurexiti had 20 points and 10 rebounds while Zhou Qi contributed 19 points and 13 rebounds for Xinjiang.

Zhejiang used a 10-2 run to open a 40-22 lead midway through the second quarter, but Xinjiang fought back and outscored the visitor 37-23 in the third.

Zhejiang's Aaron Jackson scored a driving layup to tie it 100-all into overtime before Kay Felder powered Xinjiang to a 7-3 run to seal the victory.

Jackson finished with 27 points and 16 assists as Hu Jinqiu added 23 points and 15 rebounds.

Despite Former NBA star Ty Lawson scored a game-high 40 points, Fujian suffered a three-game losing streak by losing to Qingdao 125-119.

Qingdao had five players scoring in double figures. Darius Adams had 34 points, six rebounds and four assists. Wang Zhelin, the last regular season MVP, scored 33 points and nine rebounds for Fujian.

On Thursday's another game Nanjing Monkey Kings edged Sichuan Blue Whales 103-101.

