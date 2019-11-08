4th Maritime Silk Road Arts Festival to be held in Quanzhou

An aerial photo of the Bay Bridge in Quanzhou, East China's Fujian province. [Photo provided to Chinaculture.org]

The 4th Maritime Silk Road International Arts Festival is scheduled to be held in the coastal city of Quanzhou, East China's Fujian province, from Nov 22 to 27.

Titled "Colorful Maritime Silk Road and Mutual Learning Among Civilizations", the six-day event will feature cultural performances, forums on artistic development and exhibitions of international intangible cultural heritages related to the Maritime Silk Road.

More than 1,200 artists, experts and scholars from over 40 countries and regions will convene in the city to take part in the festival, said Kang Tao, secretary of Quanzhou's municipal Party committee, at a news conference in Beijing on Friday.