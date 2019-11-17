Germany, Netherlands, Austria, Croatia qualify for Euro 2020

Joachim Low, head coach of Germany, and members of his backroom staff participate in a minute of silence in remembrance of Robert Enke prior to the UEFA Euro 2020 Group C Qualifier match between Germany and Belarus on November 16, 2019 in Moenchengladbach, Germany. [Photo/Agencies]

BERLIN — Germany, the Netherlands, Austria and Croatia qualified for the 2020 European Championship on Saturday.

For the Germans, it's a record 13th straight time that they will appear at the tournament, continuing a run going back to 1972.

The three-time champion advanced with a 4-0 win over Belarus on Saturday, with Toni Kroos scoring twice and steering his team top of Group C. Second-place Netherlands also qualified despite a 0-0 draw with Northern Ireland in Belfast. Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis missed a penalty in the first half.

For the Dutch, a former soccer powerhouse, it will be their first major tournament since the 2014 World Cup.

Austria joined already qualified Poland from Group G with a 2-1 win over visiting North Macedonia. Poland won 2-1 for its first win in Israel since 1988.

Croatia booked its place as Group E winner with a 3-1 win at home over Slovakia.

Impressive Germany

Injury-hit Germany started with an unfamiliar central defensive pair of Borussia's Matthias Ginter and Freiburg's Robin Koch, the latter making only his second appearance and his first in a competitive game for Germany.

Manuel Neuer pulled off a brilliant flying save to deny Igor Stasevich with the visitors' first chance, just before Matthias Ginter made the breakthrough in the 41st minute.

Leon Goretzka scored four minutes after the break, and Ginter set up Kroos to mark his 95th game for Germany with the third goal in the 55th. That set off fans' celebrations with Mexican waves going around the stadium.

Germany's Toni Kroos scores their fourth goal during the Germany v Belarus match on Nov 16, 2019. [Photo/VCG]

Stasevich had a chance to pull one back from the penalty spot after a clumsy challenge from Koch, but Neuer guessed the right way.

Kroos wrapped up the scoring with a fine second goal in the 83rd, turning with a left-right combination to elude two defenders before shooting with his left boot inside the post.

"We'll see how far we've come shortly before the tournament. I wouldn't count us among the top favorites at the moment. But that doesn't mean anything," Kroos said.