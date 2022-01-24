City's measures support smooth Games

A Beijing 2022 volunteer information stall operates at Qianmen in central Beijing. Up to 200,000 volunteers will serve the Games and be responsible for tasks such as translation services, emergency aid and support for people with disabilities. CHINA DAILY

Beijing authorities tailor capital's urban functions to ensure Olympics run as efficiently and safely as possible

With the 2022 Winter Olympics starting next week, Beijing is rolling out a series of measures to ensure the city's urban functions operate efficiently throughout the Games.

As a mega-city with a population of over 20 million, keeping traffic flowing smoothly is among the chief priorities for city authorities.

"There will be many traffic challenges during the Games, such as residents being encouraged to stay put during Chinese Lunar New Year to avoid the risk of spreading COVID-19," Wu Shijiang, deputy head of the Beijing Municipal Commission of Transport, said at a news conference earlier this month.

"We anticipate many students will choose to spend their winter break in Beijing, while there will be extra pressure on traffic when schools and universities resume classes."

Special traffic measures are being implemented in the capital until March 16 to support the Games, according to the commission.

"We have conducted detailed analysis and forecasts for traffic flow during the Games. We expect that in the northern and western parts of the city, where most venues are located, there may be some congestion during events," Wu said.

"Therefore, based on our previous experience of hosting the 2008 Summer Games, we will carry out temporary traffic management measures to ensure smooth transportation, such as setting up Olympic lanes."

The Olympic lanes, which cover all main roads and expressways between the airport and Games venues, are clearly marked with Beijing 2022 logos and are not accessible by the general public and private vehicles.

Kong Linghui, deputy director of the city's traffic management bureau, said drivers who occupy Olympic lanes illegally will be fined 200 yuan ($31).

To further cut the number of cars on the road during the Games, the municipal government is encouraging companies to adopt flexible working hours and remote working.

"The local governments of the Beijing districts where Olympic venues are located should organize local units to actively implement a flexible working mechanism," Wu said. "Meanwhile, we recommend all residents use green transportation instead of private cars."