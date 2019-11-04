Vietnam arrests eight in connection with UK truck deaths

Updated: 2019-11-04 15:49

Police escort a cargo truck in which 39 people were found dead in an industrial park in Essex, the United Kingdom. [Photo/Agencies]

HANOI - Police in Vietnam have arrested eight people in relation to the discovery of 39 bodies in a truck near London last week, state media said on Monday.

"Based on what we learn from the suspects, we will actively launch investigations to fight and eradicate these rings which bring people illegally to Britain," said Nghe An province police chief Nguyen Huu Cau, according to the official Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

On Friday, Vietnamese police arrested two people and summoned others for questioning on suspicion of involvement in the incident.

Reuters