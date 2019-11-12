xi's moments
Home | Middle East

Russian FM calls US plan to guard Syrian oil robbery

Xinhua | Updated: 2019-11-12 09:56

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends the Moscow Nonproliferation Conference in Moscow, Russia November 8, 2019. [Photo/Agencies]

YEREVAN -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday qualified the US intention to keep troops in Syria with the alleged aim of protecting oil deposits from terrorists as robbery.

"The attempt to actually rob the Syrian Arab Republic and take control of the oil fields is illegal and does not bring anything good to the Syrian settlement, it only poses an additional serious irritant, a serious threat to this part of Syria," Lavrov said at a press conference following talks in Yerevan, with his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.

"We will insist that the Syrian army occupy the entire territory of the country as quickly as possible. Only this will help put a reliable end to terrorism and help resolve all issues related to the final political settlement," Lavrov added, according to a live broadcast of the press conference.

US President Donald Trump, after declaring an intention to withdraw all US forces from eastern Syria, said last month at a cabinet meeting that some troops would stay to "secure the oil."

Photo
Xi, Greek PM visit Piraeus Port, hail BRI cooperation
Top 10 regions with most Taobao villages
Singles Day shopping spree sees robust sales
Shopping festival opens up job prospects for hearing impaired
Piraeus: symbol of Sino-Greek cooperation
Top 10 countries for 'unicorn' startups
Most Popular
Columnists
Germany sets good example by embracing Huawei 5G
EU's focus on cooperation not conflict
The NBA must adapt to global opinion – or perish
Editor's Pick
Calls grow to protect indigenous sites
A million reasons to go to work, even if you're retired
Special
Xi visits Greece, attends BRICS summit
World Military Games
Xi's South Asia trip
2019 Vision China
Global Edition
Copyright 1995 - . All rights reserved. The content (including but not limited to text, photo, multimedia information, etc) published in this site belongs to China Daily Information Co (CDIC). Without written authorization from CDIC, such content shall not be republished or used in any form. Note: Browsers with 1024*768 or higher resolution are suggested for this site.
BACK TO THE TOP
China Edition
中文
Copyright 1995 - . All rights reserved. The content (including but not limited to text, photo, multimedia information, etc) published in this site belongs to China Daily Information Co (CDIC). Without written authorization from CDIC, such content shall not be republished or used in any form. Note: Browsers with 1024*768 or higher resolution are suggested for this site.
License for publishing multimedia online 0108263

Registration Number: 130349
About China Daily
Advertise on Site
Contact Us
Job Offer
Expat Employment