xi's moments
Home | Middle East

Jordan king sends letter to Iraq on tension de-escalation in Gulf region

Xinhua | Updated: 2020-01-19 09:02

Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohammed al-Hakim (R) and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi attend a joint press conference after their meeting in Baghdad, Iraq, on Jan 18, 2020. [Photo/Xinhua]

AMMAN - King Abdullah II of Jordan on Saturday sent a letter to Iraqi President Barham Salih and Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi about tension de-escalation in the Gulf region.

In the letter delivered by Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, the Jordanian king highlighted the centrality of maintaining Iraq's sovereignty, safety and security to regional and international security, while voicing Jordan's full support for Iraq, according to a Foreign Ministry statement obtained by Xinhua.

During his meeting with his Iraqi counterpart Mohamed Ali Alhakim earlier in the day, Safadi said the region does not need new wars.

For his part, Alhakim said Iraq has "told the United States and Iran frankly that Iraq will not be a battlefield".

Photo
Harry and Meghan to stop using HRH titles and receiving public funds
China's economic performance in 2019
What's happening in the world next week
Ten photos from across China: Jan 10 - 16
Mudflats decision safeguards migratory birds
Top 10 Hurun's Chinese private companies in 2019
Most Popular
Columnists
UK should reject US demand to ban Huawei from 5G network
It is time for Washington to change course
Washington's disruptive trade practice knows no bounds
Editor's Pick
Wuhan in all-out effort to curb outbreak of virus
Nairobi gets a taste of art from Qinghai
Special
Xi visits Myanmar
Xi visits Greece, attends BRICS summit
World Military Games
Xi's South Asia trip
Global Edition
Copyright 1995 - . All rights reserved. The content (including but not limited to text, photo, multimedia information, etc) published in this site belongs to China Daily Information Co (CDIC). Without written authorization from CDIC, such content shall not be republished or used in any form. Note: Browsers with 1024*768 or higher resolution are suggested for this site.
BACK TO THE TOP
China Edition
中文
Copyright 1995 - . All rights reserved. The content (including but not limited to text, photo, multimedia information, etc) published in this site belongs to China Daily Information Co (CDIC). Without written authorization from CDIC, such content shall not be republished or used in any form. Note: Browsers with 1024*768 or higher resolution are suggested for this site.
License for publishing multimedia online 0108263

Registration Number: 130349
About China Daily
Advertise on Site
Contact Us
Job Offer
Expat Employment