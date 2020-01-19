Iran threatens to reconsider cooperation with IAEA

Xinhua | Updated: 2020-01-19 19:54

An Iranian flag flutters in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria Sept 9, 2019. [Photo/Agencies]

TEHRAN - Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani warned on Sunday that Iran might reconsider its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Tasnim news agency reported.

Larijani criticized a recent statement by France, Britain, and Germany about their decision to trigger the dispute mechanism in the nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), saying the United States has forced the European countries' move.

"We explicitly declare that if Europe behaves unfairly ... Iran will take a serious decision about its cooperation with the IAEA," the Iranian speaker said.

The draft bill to reconsider Iran's cooperation with the IAEA is ready for discussion in the parliament, he added.

In a statement released on Jan. 14, France, Britain and Germany announced their decision to trigger the dispute mechanism in the JCPOA, saying they have taken the step in response to Tehran's decision to back off nuclear commitments.

Iran, however, said its withdrawal from "practical" commitments under the JCPOA is a reaction to the U.S. exit from the deal in May 2018 and the subsequent sanctions.

The move is also a response to the Europe's sluggishness in facilitating Iran's banking transactions and its oil exports, the Islamis republic added.