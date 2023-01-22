xi's moments
Home | Asia Pacific

Fiji's new coalition gov't reaffirms one-China policy

Xinhua | Updated: 2023-01-22 20:08

SUVA -- The new Fijian coalition government has made it clear on Sunday that it will adhere to the one-China policy.

At a Chinese Spring Festival celebration organized by the Chinese Embassy in Fiji, the China Cultural Center in Fiji and local Chinese community, Fijian Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Sitiveni Rabuka said his new government will continue to respect the one-China policy.

"We have the one-China policy that happened during my time when I was the Prime Minister and I will continue to respect it," he told Xinhua.

Rabuka reaffirmed the one-China policy after the new coalition government was formed by the People's Alliance (PA), the National Federation Party (NFP) and the Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) on Dec 24, 2022.

Rabuka, also leader of PA, was Fiji's prime minister from 1992-1999, and he became the Pacific island nation's prime minister again after the coalition won Fiji's general elections in December last year.

China and Fiji have enjoyed good relations over the past decades since the two countries established diplomatic ties in 1975.

Photo
For Taiwan man, biggest New Year wish is national reunification
CCTV Spring Festival Gala captures audiences
New era in China: Czech chef makes Chinese Jiaozi
China poised for safe, sound Spring Festival holiday
Global economy facing 'turning point'
Taiwan man takes root in Anhui
Most Popular
Columnists
Insanity of rising McCarthyism in Washington
Party determined to succeed in mission to end corruption
Editor's Pick
Belt and Road 2022 in numbers
The world of 2022 in numbers
Special
2023 Winter Davos
2023 Spring Festival travel rush
Understanding the new era
Xi attends China-Arab, China-GCC summits, visits Saudi Arabia
Global Edition
Copyright 1995 - . All rights reserved. The content (including but not limited to text, photo, multimedia information, etc) published in this site belongs to China Daily Information Co (CDIC). Without written authorization from CDIC, such content shall not be republished or used in any form. Note: Browsers with 1024*768 or higher resolution are suggested for this site.
BACK TO THE TOP
China Edition
中文
Copyright 1995 - . All rights reserved. The content (including but not limited to text, photo, multimedia information, etc) published in this site belongs to China Daily Information Co (CDIC). Without written authorization from CDIC, such content shall not be republished or used in any form. Note: Browsers with 1024*768 or higher resolution are suggested for this site.
License for publishing multimedia online 0108263

Registration Number: 130349
About China Daily
Advertise on Site
Contact Us
Job Offer
Expat Employment